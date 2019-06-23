Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Cross Plains Memorial Park
Cross Plains - Wesley Ingram, 89, of Cross Plains, Texas passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Coleman, Texas surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, June 23, at 3:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Cross Plains, Texas with Ronnie White officiating and Kenneth Reiter assisting. Burial will follow at Cross Plains Memorial Park. The family will have a time of visitation Saturday, June 22 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Higginbotham Funeral Home in Cross Plains, Texas.

Wesley was born April 20, 1930 near Memphis, Texas to the late Noah E. and Cloe B. Skipper-Proffitt. Wesley married Joe Ingram in Phillips, Texas on January 21, 1950. Wesley went to work for Cross Plains ISD in 1965 as a Teacher's Aid and worked there for 31 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for many years.

Wesley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Joe Ingram; parents, Noah E. and Cloe B. Skipper-Proffitt; son-in-law, John Moran.

Wesley is survived by her 4 daughters, Patsy Moran Loeffler and husband, Clair Loeffler of Mansfield; Sherry Harris of Lexington, Kentucky; Barbara Dillard and husband, Donnie of Cross Plains; Edith Beggs and husband, Rex of Cross Plains; 12 grandchildren, Elvan Goode Jr., Michelle Goode-Liske, Lori Dillard-Snow, Donnie Dillard Jr., Brooke Harris-Hunt, Nikki Beggs-Patterson, John Moran Jr., Amanda Dillard-Hagler, Ashley Beggs-Moses, Tony Beggs, Joseph Dillard, Bo Harris; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, A. E. "Sonny" Proffitt of Amarillo.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 23, 2019
