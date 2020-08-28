1/1
Whitney Willis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Whitney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Whitney Willis

Whitney Willis, 34, formerly of Abilene, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Carrollton, Texas. Whitney was born July 24, 1986, in Abilene to Neil and Jolene Willis. Whitney had a passion for animals and a compassionate heart, particularly for those who were struggling in any way. She loved her family, her extended family and was a devoted friend.

Whitney was preceded in death by her grandparents, Owen and Claudia Willis, and, Leanna Sheehy. She leaves her husband, Andrew Dickerson, of Carrollton and his family of Clyde, Texas. She is survived by her parents of Abilene, her brother, Dru, of Raleigh, North Carolina, her grandfather, Joe Sheehy, of Purcell, Oklahoma, aunts, uncles and cousins, all who loved her dearly.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Abilene State Supported Living Center, VSC Employee Appreciation Fund, Rescue the Animals, Abilene (SPCA) or To Write Love On Her Arms.

Special thanks to the emergency responders and hospital staff who assisted.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved