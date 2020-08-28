Whitney Willis



Whitney Willis, 34, formerly of Abilene, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Carrollton, Texas. Whitney was born July 24, 1986, in Abilene to Neil and Jolene Willis. Whitney had a passion for animals and a compassionate heart, particularly for those who were struggling in any way. She loved her family, her extended family and was a devoted friend.



Whitney was preceded in death by her grandparents, Owen and Claudia Willis, and, Leanna Sheehy. She leaves her husband, Andrew Dickerson, of Carrollton and his family of Clyde, Texas. She is survived by her parents of Abilene, her brother, Dru, of Raleigh, North Carolina, her grandfather, Joe Sheehy, of Purcell, Oklahoma, aunts, uncles and cousins, all who loved her dearly.



A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made to Abilene State Supported Living Center, VSC Employee Appreciation Fund, Rescue the Animals, Abilene (SPCA) or To Write Love On Her Arms.



Special thanks to the emergency responders and hospital staff who assisted.









