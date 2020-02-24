|
Wilburn D. Faircloth
Wilburn David Faircloth went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, February 21, 2020, at the age of 93.
Wilburn, also known as "Skeet" or "Sarge", was born November 24, 1926 in Carlton, Texas to James Ellis and Dollie (Mosley) Faircloth. He served his country faithfully, with 30 years active and reserve duty in the United States Army, Navy, National Guard, Army Reserve and Naval Reserve. While stationed in Manila in the Philippines during WWII, he met his bride of 73 and a half years, Labrada Ganioco, also known as "Betty". The couple was married July 19, 1947 at the Army Base in Manila. He also served in Germany during the Korean conflict. After returning home, he joined the National Guard. He was activated in the Army Reserve during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Later, after joining the Naval Reserves (Seabees), he was activated during the Vietnam War.
While serving part of his military reserve service, Wilburn worked 34 years for the Texas Highway Department. He and Betty made their home in Baird, where they raised their three sons. Wilburn and Betty were very dedicated to each other and were always together. Wilburn was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Baird, and enjoyed gardening and raising cattle and goats on their land near Belle Plain.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, of Baird; sons, J.D. Faircloth and wife Venita of Midland, Cecil Faircloth and wife Marcia of Eula, and Raymond Faircloth of Waco; seven grandchildren, Angie (Robbie) Harris of Granbury, James (Shara) Faircloth of Prosper, Shawna (Drew) Livengood of Greenville, Kit Faircloth of Eula, Laura (Jason) Russell of Riesel, Danny Faircloth and Chris Faircloth of Waco; 12 great-grandchildren, Kenneth (Jessica), Kylie (Adan), Tucker, Finley, Jaelin, Jade, Emory, Isaiah, Cheyenne (Zachary), Jeremy, Karli, and Evelyn Rose; and seven great great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Faye Moon of San Angelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, J.W. Faircloth; and a sister, Louise Moon Jones.
Visitation will be 12:30 to 2:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the First Baptist Church Baird Fellowship Hall, 240 Race Street. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church Baird, with Ryan Ward officiating. Burial will be at Ross Cemetery Annex. Services are under the direction of Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020