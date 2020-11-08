Wiley R. (Bud) Graham



Jan 9, 1937-Nov 7, 2020



Wiley R. (Bud) Graham, 83, went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Bud was born on January 9, 1937 in Neshoba Co. Mississippi to Olney and Ola Graham.



Bud was the third of nine children. He attended school in Sebastopol, MS until the 9th grade. He moved to Texas in 1954 and has been a resident of Abilene, TX since 1959. Bud met the love of his life, Mary, in 1954 in Monahans, TX and they married in 1956. He went to work for Merchants Fast Motor Lines on July 7, 1956 and retired after 44 years of service. He was a faithful and loyal servant of the Lord and was saved in 1970. He was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church in Abilene, TX since January of 1988.



Bud is preceded in death by his father Olney Glover Graham, his mother Clentie Ola Graham, one sister, and four brothers. He is survived by his wife Mary Parrish Graham, daughters Della and Steve Akard of Abilene, TX, Donna and Eddie Graham of Grand Prairie, TX, Tina and Charles Sartor of Meridian, TX, and Louise and DeWayne Tucker of Abilene, TX. He is also survived by seven grandchildren Eddie, Erica, Aimee, Ashley, Kristen, Melissa, and Ethan as well as nine great-grandchildren Jaylee, Bailey, Dakota, Harper, Haylin, Case, Brody, Tucker, and Kayson.



Graveside service will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Elmwood Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Kevin Kennedy, under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Hospice of the Big Country for all the love, care, and prayers provided. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of the Big Country. We will always carry your memory with us in our hearts. Gone, but not forgotten.









