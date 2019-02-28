|
William "Bill" Allison, Jr.
Neches, TX
William "Bill" Allison, Jr., age 74, of Neches, went to be with the Lord on Monday, the 25th day of February, 2019, at Christus Louis and Peaches Heart Hospital in Tyler. He was born on the 21st day of June, 1944, in Abilene, Texas, to William H. Allison, Sr. and Opal Kimbrel Allison. Bill worked for Mobil Pipe Line for forty years. After retiring, he and Bonnie bought a R.V. and traveled the country seeing 48 states and Canada. He enjoyed the outdoors, working with his hands and taking care of God's animals. His family was the center of his life, especially his grandsons. Bill loved music of all kinds and had an amazing voice. In his earlier years, he served as the choir director at the Wesley Emhouse Methodist Church. When he sang "How Great Thou Art", you never forgot it. Not only was Bill strong, loving, and protective, he had an incredibly funny, witty sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Allison.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie Sunderland Allison; mother, Opal K. Allison of Abilene, Texas; daughters, April Sikes and husband John of Frankston, Texas and Amy Lea Raglin and husband Tommy of Gunter, Texas; sister, Shirley Bland and husband V.A. of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor William Raglin and Jacob Alton Sikes; honorary granddaughter, Kailyn Simmons; and one niece, Donna Fernandez and husband Rudy.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Bill during a reception to be held from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 1st day of March, 2019 in the Reflection Room of Rhone Funeral Home.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family has asked that memorial contributions be directed to the , P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas 75284-1125.
Memorial services for William "Bill" Allison, Jr. are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To view online, go to www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 28, 2019