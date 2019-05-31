|
Judge William Arthur Thomas Jr.
Granbury - Judge William Arthur Thomas Jr., 95, was born April 28, 1924, to William Arthur Thomas Sr. and Zola (Downing) Thomas just outside Ranger, Texas. Bill had two older sisters Imagene Thomas (Corley) and Ina Thomas (Gibson). Bill was raised primarily by his sister Imagene.
Bill graduated from White Deer High School and went to work for Skelly Oil Company. In late 1942 he went to join the Army Air Corps, but he was denied because he did not have a birth certificate. Shortly after he returned to work he received a draft notice to report to Fort Sill.
Bill was in Service Company C. 86th Blackhawk Infantry Division. He spent three years serving in France, Belgium, Germany, Czechoslovakia and Austria. He reached Salzburg Austria, (Hitler's home) on May 6, 1945, the day WWII ended. Bill was formally discharged from the Army in December 1946.
Bill received 4 years of paid education on the GI Bill. He graduated from Hardin Simmons University in 2 years with a double major in Government and History. He took one year off to work before he returned to Baylor Law School. Bill completed undergrad and Law School, (7 years of education) in 4 years, all on the GI Bill.
Bill married Johney Maxine Riley on July 4, 1950. They remained married for 64 years until her death on October 2, 2014. They had two sons, Cliff and Clint Thomas. Bill spent numerous hours coaching his sons' baseball teams, serving as PTA president, Rotary Club President and President of the Little League, Colt and Pony League, and Abilene High Booster Club President.
Bill served as County Attorney for Somervell County, Taylor County, Callahan County, Shackelford County and Stephens County. He was later appointed District Attorney for the 42nd Judicial Court until he went into private practice.
Bill was appointed District Judge 350th Court in 1982. He served as District Judge for 5 years then went on to serve as Visiting Judge all over the State of Texas for 8 years. He retired in 1990.
Bill and Johney moved to Granbury Texas in 2008 to be closer to their sons and their families. Bill is survived by his sons Cliff Thomas (Ilene), Clint Thomas (Glynis), Grandchildren, Christina Davis (Tim), Billy Ray Thomas (Taylor), Haley Walker (Kody), Crilion Thomas and Jake Thomas and Great-Grandchildren Lincoln Davis, Olivia Walker, Colton Davis, Paige Walker and Micah Thomas. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters and wife, Johney Thomas.
Visitation: Sunday, June 2nd, at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury, Texas from 2-4.
Graveside: Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, June 3rd, 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Texas Access to Justice Foundation (www.teajf.org)
