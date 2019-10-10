|
|
William "Bill" Bradberry
Burnet - William "Bill" Bradberry, 66, of Burnet, Texas, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on September 25, 2019.
Bill is survived by his wife Debbie of 45 years, daughter Christina Jones, son (in-law) Calvin Jones, adopted daughter Christine Bradberry, sisters Delores Keeney, and Pamela McMurray (Tim McMurray), Grandchildren Makenze, Mason, Faith and Joshua, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William J. and Alice D. Bradberry, brothers Joseph "Joe" Bradberry, Henry "Hank" Bradberry, sister Tina Marie Bradberry and daughter KellyAnn Bradberry. Bill was a loving father, husband, papa, and friend to everyone.
Bill served one tour in the USMC, once he was discharged he quickly began his career as a Carpenter. Bill worked for Baker Triangle for over 21 yrs. but was forced to give up the career he loved due to his health. He spent his free time, in his garage restoring motorcycles and tinkering with anything he could get his hands on. Bill was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects, mechanics, a good bar-b-que, a not always clean joke or whatever else people needed him for.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Burnet 301 E. Graves St, Burnet Texas 78611. Followed by a gathering of friends at Bill and Debbie's residence.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019