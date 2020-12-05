William Byrns Ford, Jr.
Cisco - William Byrns Ford, Jr., 74, of Cisco Tx, is now rejoicing in Heaven! He went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Bill was born in Madisonville, Kentucky to William and Edythe (Farrar) Ford. He attended Southwestern Assemblies of God College where he met Blanche Kinsey. They married on September 4, 1965 and raised 3 children - Becky, Beth and Will III.
Bill's loyalty to God, to his family and to Lauren Engineers & Constructors was steadfast. His responsibilities within Industrial Construction procurement and management provided family adventures throughout the United States. In each place the family lived Bill served in various capacities through church, including teacher, Board Member, Sunday School superintendent, drama director, choir director and playing organ, saxophone or accordion. He thoroughly enjoyed cooking for many events. Bill was extremely competitive - a trait he proudly passed to most of his offspring! He was known to challenge with Scrabble or Backgammon to win big. After retiring, you could find Bill on his tractor cutting, baling hay, tending his cattle, or riding ATV's with his grandchildren. His strong passion for Global Missions led to trips around the world assisting in evangelizing and building schools and churches.
Bill Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Beverly and brother Byron. He is survived by his wife, Blanche; children Becky, Beth and William III; grandchildren Bryan, Anthony, Trevor, Silas, Solomon, Selah, Shiloh, Seraiah; great-grandchildren Kylie, Bristol and Winter; brothers Shane (Shelley), John (Kira) and Blake (Brandi) along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Celebration of Life will be at New Hope Church 3122 S Clack St, Abilene on Thursday, Dec 10th 3PM, Pastor Chuck Farina presiding.
Visitation will be at Kimbrough Funeral Home 300 W 9th, Cisco on Friday, Dec 11, 2020, 10 AM-12.
Family Graveside is on Friday, Dec 11, 2 PM at Scranton Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
New Hope Church, Missions https://newhopeabilene.com/giving/
Gospel for Asia https://www.gfa.org
King's Kids https://Kingskids.family/donate
2 Timothy 2:15 "Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth"