1/1
William Byrns Ford Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Byrns Ford, Jr.

Cisco - William Byrns Ford, Jr., 74, of Cisco Tx, is now rejoicing in Heaven! He went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Bill was born in Madisonville, Kentucky to William and Edythe (Farrar) Ford. He attended Southwestern Assemblies of God College where he met Blanche Kinsey. They married on September 4, 1965 and raised 3 children - Becky, Beth and Will III.

Bill's loyalty to God, to his family and to Lauren Engineers & Constructors was steadfast. His responsibilities within Industrial Construction procurement and management provided family adventures throughout the United States. In each place the family lived Bill served in various capacities through church, including teacher, Board Member, Sunday School superintendent, drama director, choir director and playing organ, saxophone or accordion. He thoroughly enjoyed cooking for many events. Bill was extremely competitive - a trait he proudly passed to most of his offspring! He was known to challenge with Scrabble or Backgammon to win big. After retiring, you could find Bill on his tractor cutting, baling hay, tending his cattle, or riding ATV's with his grandchildren. His strong passion for Global Missions led to trips around the world assisting in evangelizing and building schools and churches.

Bill Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Beverly and brother Byron. He is survived by his wife, Blanche; children Becky, Beth and William III; grandchildren Bryan, Anthony, Trevor, Silas, Solomon, Selah, Shiloh, Seraiah; great-grandchildren Kylie, Bristol and Winter; brothers Shane (Shelley), John (Kira) and Blake (Brandi) along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Life will be at New Hope Church 3122 S Clack St, Abilene on Thursday, Dec 10th 3PM, Pastor Chuck Farina presiding.

Visitation will be at Kimbrough Funeral Home 300 W 9th, Cisco on Friday, Dec 11, 2020, 10 AM-12.

Family Graveside is on Friday, Dec 11, 2 PM at Scranton Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

New Hope Church, Missions https://newhopeabilene.com/giving/

Gospel for Asia https://www.gfa.org

King's Kids https://Kingskids.family/donate

2 Timothy 2:15 "Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kimbrough Funeral Home
300 West 9th Street
Cisco, TX 76437-3410
(254) 442-1211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kimbrough Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved