William C. (Bill) Steele
Haskell - William C. (Bill) Steele, 92, a longtime resident of Haskell, TX, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell with Rev. Kelly Piggot officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd Street, Haskell, TX.
Bill was born January 6, 1927 in Haleyville, Alabama, to Velma (Hayes) and Willie Robert Steele. He married Stella (Frierson) on May 1, 1949 in Haskell, TX and they enjoyed a long happy marriage of 70 years. Bill served in WWII in the Army Airborne Division and loved to talk to everyone about his time in the service and what he did. He loved working in commercial construction and built many schools and hospitals in this area as well as other buildings. Bill took great joy in working in his workshop; building toys for his grand kids, furniture, or just piddling around. His greatest joy in life was his family. The family grew so large they had to move family gatherings to another house, but that never slowed them down from always getting together. Bill is loved greatly and will be missed more than words can say. We love you.
He is survived by his wife, Stella Steele of Haskell; daughter, Betty McDermett of Haskell; son, William E. Steele and wife Pam of Haskell; step sister, Martha Lee and husband Billy of Haleyville, AL; 7 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother Velma (Hayes) Steele; father, Willie Robert Steele; step mother, Lizzie Steele; daughter, Linda Whisenhunt; sister, Melba Steele; brother, James H. Steele; and great-grandson, Casen Steele Riley.
Memorials may be made in Bill's name to: Casen's Crew, 1109 CR 133, Tuscola, TX 79562, and First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 56, Haskell, TX 79521.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 4, 2019