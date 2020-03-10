|
William Cronk Sr.
Abilene - On Sunday, March 8, 2020, William Harry Cronk Sr. (Cornbread), loving husband and father of four children, got to "cross the river" as he put it, to be with his Sweetheart of sixty years on the other side. Bill graduated from death to life eternal at age 85.
Bill was born on May 13, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Harry E. Cronk Jr. and Elsbeth Nowakowski.He served in the U.S. Naval Forces and was a Korean War Veteran on the Bonhomme Richard.He went to work for the Abilene Fire Department in 1956 and there retired.
Bill had a passion for building model airplanes and was good at it, he sure could fly them too. He also loved him some Hank Williams Sr., Chet Atkins, and Hank Snow, and could play "Wildflower" on the guitar as good as any of them could. Bill was an avid music lover. He was also known for his quick wit, kind nature, and for being a good mechanic and his honesty.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, and lifelong sweetheart, Toni Janice Parr Cronk and by his father, Harry E. Cronk Jr., and his mother Elsbeth Nowakowski. He is survived by his four children: William Harry Cronk Jr., Rebecca Cronk Smith, Barry Parr, and Dawn Gwin. He was proud of his eight grand children and eight great grand children.
Special thanks to Silver Spring Nursing home and Hendrick Hospice.
He will be deeply missed by family, friends and everyone that knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Elmwood Memorial and visitation on March 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 at North's Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020