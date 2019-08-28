Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Merriman Baptist Church
Ranger, TX
View Map
Ranger - William David Speed, 70, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Amarillo. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Merriman Baptist Church in Ranger with interment following in the Merriman Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home in Ranger on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm. William David Speed was born on June 21, 1949 in Rising Star to Jack E. and Lula Margaret Rolston Speed. He married Joyce Falls on February 3, 1973 in Ranger. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Speed was a member of Osage Fundamental Baptist Church where he also was Pastor Emeritus. He enjoyed working on computers and mechanics. He had taught mechanics at Ranger College for 14 years prior to his retirement. Preceding him in death are his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Speeed of Amarillo; 3 children, Chris Speed and wife, Christy of Amarillo, Philip Speed and wife, Crystal of Ranger, and Kandis Bostick and husband, Steven of Amarillo; 8 grandchildren, Pearl, Preston, Victor, Kaleb, Cheyenne, Celeste, Jonathan, and Jon; and sisters, Colleen Elder and Linda Daugherty. David was a wonderful husband, father, and Jeeps. He will be missed by many, and the family asks for your prayers during this time of loss. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Mr. Speed the family suggests either Osage Fundamental Baptist Church or Merriman Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.
