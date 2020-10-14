1/1
William Earl Blue Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Earl Blue, Jr.

Merkel - William Earl Blue, Jr, age 83, passed away at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Earl was born August 3, 1937, in Stephenville, Texas to William Earl Sr. and Ann (Thornton) Blue. Earl spent his growing up years in Stephenville, Weatherford, and Odessa. In 1958 Earl met and married Jean Copeland in Odessa, Texas. Earl and Jean eventually settled in Merkel, Texas and called Merkel home for 38 years.

Earl made his living as a Master Plumber. He worked for Ervin Plumbing in Odessa before moving to Abilene where he worked for Flournoy Plumbing and Multex Mechanical. He also owned and operated Blue's Plumbing in Abilene.

Earl was a capable musician. He was raised in a family of musicians and followed in the family tradition of being able to play multiple instruments. The family holds many memories that involve The Blue Family sharing music.

Earl is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a brother, and 3 sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Blue; sons Doug (Patti) Blue and Michael Blue; grandsons Brandon Blue and Brayden Blue; 4 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Big Country.

The family will be holding a visitation at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Earl's wishes were to be cremated. A Family Graveside Service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Starbuck Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved