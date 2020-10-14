William Earl Blue, Jr.



Merkel - William Earl Blue, Jr, age 83, passed away at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Earl was born August 3, 1937, in Stephenville, Texas to William Earl Sr. and Ann (Thornton) Blue. Earl spent his growing up years in Stephenville, Weatherford, and Odessa. In 1958 Earl met and married Jean Copeland in Odessa, Texas. Earl and Jean eventually settled in Merkel, Texas and called Merkel home for 38 years.



Earl made his living as a Master Plumber. He worked for Ervin Plumbing in Odessa before moving to Abilene where he worked for Flournoy Plumbing and Multex Mechanical. He also owned and operated Blue's Plumbing in Abilene.



Earl was a capable musician. He was raised in a family of musicians and followed in the family tradition of being able to play multiple instruments. The family holds many memories that involve The Blue Family sharing music.



Earl is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a brother, and 3 sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Blue; sons Doug (Patti) Blue and Michael Blue; grandsons Brandon Blue and Brayden Blue; 4 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Big Country.



The family will be holding a visitation at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Earl's wishes were to be cremated. A Family Graveside Service will be held at a later date.









