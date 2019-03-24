|
William Earl (Merle) Grissom
Lawn - William Earl (Merle) Grissom, 76, died at his home in Lawn on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, after a lengthy illness. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2 to 4:00pm at Fry~Smith Funeral Home in Tuscola, a private interment will follow immediately after the visitation.
Merle was born on April 1, 1942, in Haskell, Texas to W.L. and Ina (Bell) Grissom. As a young man, Merle was a truck driver and self-employed contractor. He married Geneva Johnson in July 1970 to blend their families and make their home in Abilene.
They moved to Lawn in 1984 to take care of family and enjoy farming and ranching. Merle retired from Taylor County in 2002.
He is survived by his loving friend, Christine Wood; children, Mike Brooks and wife Jena, Shirley White, Charlene Moore, Judy Burleson, Debra Scruggs, Kimberly Free and husband Tim, and Genny Abercrombie and husband Todd. Siblings, Dora Mankin, Sharon Rister and husband John, and Randall Grissom and wife Mary. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildern, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva, parents W.L. and Ina Grissom, his daughter, Wilma Caldwell, siblings, Jimmie Grissom, Darrel Grissom, and Jody Kirk.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 24, 2019