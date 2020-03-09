|
William Edward Ammons
Merkel - William Edward Ammons passed away on March 8 at the age of 87 in Abilene. He was born August 8, 1932, to Gilbert and Roxie Ammons in Haskell.
He was an educator for most of his working life, employed as a high school coach and school principal. He is survived by his wife Minnie and their sons Rusty Ammons and Brandon Ammons of Abilene and Odessa and daughter Risha Sanders of Abilene along with his grand-daughters Peyton and Pierson of Abilene. Brother Wayne Ammons of Lubbock; Sue Conner of Lubbock, and Tula Whitney of Rogers, Arkansas
He graduated from McMurry in 1955 and served in the United States Army from 1956-1958.
Visitation will be today in Merkel at Starbuck Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be Wednesday at 10. a.m. at First Baptist Church in Merkel. Burial will be at the Texas Veterans Cemetary in Abilene at 1 p.m.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020