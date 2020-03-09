Services
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ammons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward Ammons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Edward Ammons Obituary
William Edward Ammons

Merkel - William Edward Ammons passed away on March 8 at the age of 87 in Abilene. He was born August 8, 1932, to Gilbert and Roxie Ammons in Haskell.

He was an educator for most of his working life, employed as a high school coach and school principal. He is survived by his wife Minnie and their sons Rusty Ammons and Brandon Ammons of Abilene and Odessa and daughter Risha Sanders of Abilene along with his grand-daughters Peyton and Pierson of Abilene. Brother Wayne Ammons of Lubbock; Sue Conner of Lubbock, and Tula Whitney of Rogers, Arkansas

He graduated from McMurry in 1955 and served in the United States Army from 1956-1958.

Visitation will be today in Merkel at Starbuck Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be Wednesday at 10. a.m. at First Baptist Church in Merkel. Burial will be at the Texas Veterans Cemetary in Abilene at 1 p.m.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -