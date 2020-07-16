William Freeman "Bill" Gilbreth
Abilene - William Freeman "Bill" Gilbreth died July 12, 2020, in Abilene, Texas, following complications with emergency heart surgery at age 72.
Bill was born Sept. 3, 1947, in Abilene, Texas, the only child of Penn and Orbie Gilbreth. He was an Eagle Scout who graduated from Abilene Christian High School in 1965, and from Abilene Christian University in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in business.
Gilbreth was the first ACU Wildcat to play MLB, and one of the rare major leaguers in modern history who never played high school ball. He was, however, a star of Abilene sandlot baseball each spring, including a highly successful amateur team coached by local restaurateur Toby Christian that traveled each summer.
He had a stellar career at ACU, compiling a 25-9 record and 2.15 ERA, two no-hitters, and leading the NCAA in strikeouts in 1968 with 134 in 68 innings. In 1969, Bill became a third-round draft pick of Detroit. He won 32 games in the minors and was named to two all-star teams before making his major league debut in 1971. He played for the Tigers and the California Angels. He was named his alma mater's baseball coach in 1991. He coached five seasons, leading the Wildcats to a Lone Star Conference title in 1993, and was inducted into the ACU Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.
Bill retired from MLB in 1974, returning home to care for his aging parents. He was a longtime accountant for Abilene Diagnostic Clinic who enjoyed cattle ranching and volunteering as a pitching tutor in his spare time. Hundreds of Abilene ballplayers received instruction in pitching from Gilbreth, who was credited widely for helping many achieve amateur and professional success in the sport.
In February 2020, ACU made Gilbreth the first Wildcat baseball player to ever have his jersey number (13) retired, and only the seventh former student-athlete in any sport so honored in the university's 114-year history.
Bill was beloved by many, especially his family, for the selfless example he set as a faithful husband, father, grandfather, mentor, teammate and friend. His love for others was only surpassed by his devotion to God. His greatest accomplishment was leading a faith-filled life that encouraged all who were fortunate to know him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild, Chase McMillan. Among survivors are Phyllis Gilbreth, his wife of 52 years; daughter Melanie Offutt and her husband, Brian; daughter Tiffanie McMillan and her husband, Bryan; grandchildren Nathan Offutt and his wife Kelsey Offutt, Noah Offutt, and Hannah Offutt; and grandchildren Mason McMillan and Morgan McMillan.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. CST at the University Church of Christ (733 E.N. 16th St., Abilene, Texas 79601).
Memorials may be made to the ACU Baseball Excellence Fund (ACU Box 29132, Abilene, Texas 79699-9132, acu.edu/giveonline
). Condolences may be offered to the family online at pbfuneraldirectors.com
.