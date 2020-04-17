Services
William Glenn Lackey Obituary
William Glenn Lackey

Abilene - William Glenn Lackey, 73, of Abilene died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at home. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.

William was born October 2, 1946 in Abilene to Ivan and Etheil (Steele) Lackey. He graduated from Eula High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a Purple Heart recipient, as well as receiving an Army Commendation Medal. After his military service, William worked as a painter before going to work for the USPS as a mail carrier. At the time of his retirement, he was a mechanic for the USPS. He was a lifelong resident of the Abilene area.

He is survived by three sons, Willum Lackey and wife Madlyn of Tyler, Cary Alan Lackey of Abilene and Jay Allen Lackey and wife Ashley of Abilene; three brothers, Johnny Lackey, Ivan Lackey and Tommy Lackey, all of Abilene; sister Ethel Jackson of Abilene of Abilene and five grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Buddy and four sisters, Barbara, Mary, Carolyn and Sandra.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
