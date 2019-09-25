|
William Gray Carroll
Abilene - William Gray Carroll, better known as "Bill", was born on 12/31/1956 in Levelland, Texas. Bill graduated from Levelland High School in 1975, and continued his education by obtaining an associates degree from South Plains College, followed by graduating with a B.S. in Pharmacy from Southwestern Oklahoma State, in 1981.
Bill met the love of his life, Cynthia (Suzy) Speck, also a pharmacist, in 1986. The couple married 2 years later on February 20, 1988. Bill and Suzy had two sons, Matt and Drew, who also pursued careers in healthcare.
While his sons were growing up, Bill would take his family on what could only be described as "Griswold Family Vacations". Taking off in a different direction every year, Bill, Suzy and the boys visited all of the lower 48 states, primarily in the family Motorhome. From national park road trips, to sewer hose explosions at rest stops, Bill made countless memories with his family that would be shared and remembered fondly for many years to come. As his sons continued through both high school and college, Bill carried on the motorhome tradition at football tailgates, only missing two Rice Football games. Close to the end of his son's football career, Drew was diagnosed with an aggressive autoimmune kidney disease. In May of 2016, in an act of selfless and immeasurable love, Bill underwent surgery to donate a kidney to his son.
Bill worked as a Registered Pharmacist in Abilene, Texas from 1981 to 1984. He was promoted to District Manager of Eckerd/CVS in 1985, where he then received Regional District Manager of the Year, twice, in the 90's. Bill drove over one million miles in West Texas without a single ticket or accident. After deciding that he was pushing his luck, he took a store job as the Abilene Walmart Pharmacy Manager from 2006-2016. Upon employee reviews, several of his supervisors reported that Bill's biggest fault was "being too nice". This humored Bill, who thought that wasn't too bad of a weakness to have. Bill continued to receive numerous accolades during his career, from Regional Community Pharmacist of the Year (twice) to Preceptor of the Year for pharmacy students from the Texas Tech School of Pharmacy. Bill served on the Board of Directors for the West Texas Pharmacy Association for 27 years, serving as President twice and Secretary for 8 years. In 2018, WTPA honored Bill with a $20,000 endowed scholarship that will provide a pharmacy student with a scholarship in his name each year. Bill closed out his successful career as a Staff Pharmacist with Brookshire's, in Cisco, Texas, in 2017, and subsequently retiring in 2018.
Bill loved his savior, Jesus Christ, and was well versed in the Bible, having read it cover to cover 8 times in the last 20 years. Bill was a true servant of the Lord, and devoted to living by His Word. Bill served as an Elder at First Central Presbyterian Church in Abilene, Texas. Next to his love for Jesus was cherished love for his wife Suzy, and his sons. He enjoyed watching his sons grow up to find wives that fit them so perfectly and start families of their own. Bill was blessed by the arrival of his first grandchild, Addison Gray, last December. Becoming "Pops" brought a light to his life when he needed it most. In the Summer of 2019, Bill was able to travel twice with his family to explore all the beauty the state of Alaska had to offer. Bill got to experience the grizzlies of Katmai, watch glaciers calve, and journey on an unbelievable Halibut fishing trip with Matt and his wife.
In the words of R. L. Backman, "'Father' is the noblest title a man can be given. It is more than a biological role. It signifies a patriarch, a leader, an exemplar, a confidant, a teacher, a hero, a friend." Bill Carroll has embodied each of these roles, along with so many more. Even when faced with the darkness of cancer, he continued to remain steadfast in his faith and fight with everything he had. Though Bill has left us from this earth, his legacy and love for those around him will not soon be forgotten. He was a light to this world, one that will continue to shine brightly in the memories and lives of those he left behind.
Bill is survived by his wife, Suzy, his oldest son Matt and his wife Kristen, and youngest son Drew, his wife Carol, and his granddaughter Addison Gray. Bill is also survived by his sister Kay Daniel and her husband Phil, and his brother Stan Carroll, and his wife Cheryl. Bill was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Carroll, and his brother Jim Carroll.
A celebration of life will take place on 1pm on September 28, 2019, at First Central Presbyterian Church in Abilene. In lieu of flowers, Bill and his family request donations be made to West Texas Pharmacy Association, or, to First Central Presbyterian of Abilene, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 25, 2019