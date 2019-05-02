|
|
William (Bill) Grussendorf
Anson - ANSON--Longtime Anson Resident, William Thomas (Bill) Grussendorf, died in Round Rock, Texas at age 87, after a brief illness. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Bill was born November 8, 1931 the only son of Bruno Thomas Grussendorf and
Grace Christian Daily in Kirkland, Texas.
Bill graduated from Iowa Park High School in Iowa Park, Texas and received a Degree in Agriculture from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He married Norma Mills Brasmer on December 20, 1952 in Wichita Falls Texas.
After graduating college, Bill went on to work for the Department of
Agriculture where he enjoyed a 30 year career.
Bill served in the Naval Reserve from 1951 to 1959.
Bill is survived by a daughter Julie Partridge and husband John of
Spicewood, Texas, son David Grussendorf and wife Gail of Round Rock, Texas
and son Daniel Grussendorf of Colorado. Bill is survived by two sisters -
Bobby Duty of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma and Rita Lewis of Wichita Falls,
Texas. Eight grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Bill was greatly loved and appreciated and will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 2, 2019