William H. Oliver
William H. Oliver

Abilene - William H. Oliver, 53, went to his heavenly father, Monday July 13, 2020. Viewing & Visitation, will be 6-8pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at Girdner Funeral Home, 141 Elm St. Abilene. Funeral services will be 10am Saturday July 18, 2020 at Mission Abilene, with burial to follow in Hawley Cemetery.

William was born to Aubrey T. Oliver Sr. and wife Syble, on 11-16-66. William was married to the love of his life for 15 yrs. His fellow co-workers were blessed to call him friend.

William loved to hunt, fish, craft wood and tinker on cars. He was a friend, anyone could depend on. He was considered a father figure, to many other children.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Tina Oliver.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Oliver. Seven children; Ashley, Ryan, Julia Williams, and Dylan, Jaread, and William Earl Oliver, and Troy Myers. Two sisters, Lanora & Darrell Roberts Sr., Earlene Oliver, and one brother, Aubrey T. Oliver Jr., and wife Terri.

He has several grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews.

The Oliver's would like to say thank you to everyone for remembering and supporting Willie's family, during these tough few days.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Girdner Funeral Home
JUL
17
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Girdner Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mission Abilene
Funeral services provided by
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
