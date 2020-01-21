|
Dr. William "Dub" Jackson, Jr.
Fort Worth - Dr. William Henry "Dub" Jackson, Jr., 95, was called home on January 19th, 2020 surrounded by family in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dub was born to William Henry and Margaret Gilbreath Jackson of Fort Worth on April 23rd, 1924.
His education at Hardin Simmons University was interrupted by World War II where he became a P-38 fighter pilot in the Pacific theater. He was part of General Douglas MacArthur's honor guard at the signing of the documents of surrender formally ending the war. Dub grew to love the people of Japan and responded to God's call to return as a missionary.
Dub returned to Hardin Simmons University, where he met his wife Doris Shirley. He played trumpet in the Cowboy Band and received degrees from Hardin Simmons University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and an honorary doctorate from Hardin Simmons. Dub moved his family to Japan where he established several churches including Tokyo Baptist Church and Asahigawa Baptist Church, as well as the Hotel New Otani's Garden Chapel.
Dub and Doris followed God's leading to establish a new form of ministry that involved short term missions of lay people in partnership with national Christians in other countries. Through their pioneering efforts, "Partnership Missions" has become an important part of Christianity all over the world. Dub had the joy of seeing thousands come to know Jesus Christ as savior in more than 40 countries.
He is survived by his children, Shirley and Randy Roberts, Lynda and Mike Hughes, David and Darlyne Jackson, Juanita and Steve Hayden, and daughter-in-law Susan Jackson, sister Annette Lipsey, and 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Doris, his son, William H. (Bill) Jackson III, grandson Jered Jackson, sister Mary Bond and brother in law, Colonel Vic Lipsey.
The visitation is on January 23, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm. The committal service is at DFW National Cemetery at 9AM on January 24, 2020. The Funeral is at 11:30 AM at Laurel Land Funeral Home with a reception to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dub and Doris Jackson Scholarship Fund at Southwestern Baptist Seminary, PO Box 22500, Fort Worth, Texas 76122.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020