William Joseph "Bill" Boles, age 46, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, June 1, 2019 after losing his hard fought battle with cancer. Services for Billy will be at 10 am Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Chambers Funeral Home, 203 W. 7th, Cisco, TX. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Bill was born August 14, 1972 in San Bernardino, CA and was the loving son of Jerry Don and Cecelia Strawn Boles. He grew up in Cisco and was a graduate of Cisco High School. Bill loved the Lord and his passion and spiritual gift was missions and working with troubled youth. He attended Sunset International Bible Institute in Lubbock and studied Missions. From there he spent 2 years in the Mission Field in Las Vegas, NM. Bill was a member of the Church of Christ in Cisco.
Billy is survived by his loving mother Cecelia Boles of Cisco, Aunts; Wanda Boles and Helen Boles of Cisco, and Shirley Strawn of Abilene, and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Don Boles, grandparents; Gordon and Coleen Strawn, and T.E. and Ruby Owens.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 4, 2019