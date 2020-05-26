|
|
William (Bill) Joseph Lively
Abilene - William (Bill) Joseph Lively, 77, of Abilene passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Abilene.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 28th at 11:30 am at Chappel Cemetery in San Saba County. He was born on November 24, 1942 in Lampasas, Texas to Alton Berry Lively and Josephine Isobel Lively. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Haskell, Texas. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1961. He attended Hardin Simmons University. He enjoyed working with horses, raising bird dogs and spending time with his family. His favorite scripture was Philippians 4:13, " I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me". Mr. Lively spent his early years working in the family construction business with his father. He finished up his career in Stamford, Texas working for an Insurance company.
Survivors include: one sister, Carolyn Varnadore of Abilene, Texas; three daughters, Deborah Owens and Rodney Owens of Abilene, Texas, Barbara Richert and Ron Richert of Abilene, Texas, Lisa Lewis and Quinn Lewis of Abilene, Texas: eight grandchildren, Kevin Giles, Riley Owens, Haley Brown, Hayden Lewis, Logan Lewis, Aubrey Richert and Sarah Richert all of Abilene, Texas and Lauren Lowther of Albany, Texas; Four great grandchildren, Avarie Myrick and Kooper Lowther of Albany, Texas; Oaklin Giles and EvaLynn Owens of Abilene, Texas. Two nephews, David Ward of Gatesville, Texas, Micky Varnadore of Coleman, Texas and one niece Tammy White of Longview, Texas.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Alton Berry Lively in 1984 and Josephine Isobel Lively in 2005 and his infant brother Alton Berry Lively, Jr.
Memorials May be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, or for Parkinson's disease.
Brothers and sisters take with you and remember the promise of our Lord today. Revelation 21:4
"He will wipe every tear from their eyes. Their will be no more death, mourning crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." Praise God for his promise and hold this truth close to your hearts, for your loved one is in paradise and you will see him again.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 26 to May 28, 2020