William Lawrence "Bill" McGavock
Rochester - William Lawrence "Bill" McGavock, 62, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Rochester Cemetery, Rochester. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Rochester. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at the funeral home, 200 S. Lincoln Ave., Rochester, TX.
Bill was born October 29, 1956 in Silverton, Texas, to Glenna (Frazier) and E.H. McGavock. He married Lex (Baker) on February 25, 2008 in Amarillo, TX. Bill enjoyed fishing, mechanizing, and giving his family a hard time.
He is survived by his wife, Lex McGavock of Rochester; son, Thomas Baker and wife Ashley of Rochester; two daughters, Kimberly McGavock of Rochester and Annie Lowry and husband John of Tulia; granddaughter, Sierra Fuentes of Tulia; grandson, Braden Fuentes of Tulia; and numerous adopted kids.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Glenna McGavock; father, E.H. McGavock; brother, Victor McGavock; and sister, Pearl McGavock.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 30, 2019