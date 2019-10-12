|
William Leggott
Stamford - William Arthur Leggott, 72, of Stamford, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Abilene. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Tankersley Funeral Home Chapel, 807 Columbia, Stamford, Texas.
William was born October 1, 1947 in San Diego, CA to C.T. and Frances Ada "Susie" Holladay Leggott. The Leggott family relocated to Hobbs, New Mexico when William was a child. William attended school at Hobbs until his senior year. Moving with his family to Pocatello, Idaho, William graduated from Pocatello High School in 1965, continuing his education at Idaho State University, graduating with a master's degree in chemistry in 1971. After completing college William traveled for a few years visiting friends in Spain, throughout Europe and India. Completing his travels, he returned to Pocatello and went to work the City of Pocatello as the city planner. In 1982, William moved to Stamford to be near his family. He worked 3 years for Western Oil Co. in Snyder, and 15 years at the City of Abilene as the city planner, prior to retiring due to failing health. As an avid motorcyclist William loved riding in the mountains. He was a member of the National Gemologist Association an avid reader, collector of old books and he loved music, especially the Beatles. He was a member of the Bellevue Baptist Church in Hobbs, New Mexico.
William is survived by his mother, Frances Ada "Susie" Goodman of Stamford; 1 step sister, La Juan Shelton (Garlyn) of Salado, Texas; 3 aunts, Mary Adams of Katy, TX; Faye Holladay, of Denver, Colorado; and Gladys Horn of Waco, TX; 1 uncle: Donald Holladay of Burleson, TX; special friends: Dolores, Connie, Renee, Martha and Bill.
He was preceded in death by his father C.T. Leggott, his stepfather, Jay Goodman, and several aunts and uncles.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019