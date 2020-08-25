1/1
William Leo Beason
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Leo Beason

Knox City - William Leo Beason, 95, a longtime resident of Knox City, Texas was released to be with his heavenly father on August 19, 2020 in the Legacy Nursing Home in Bryan, Texas after an extended illness. He spent his last few years in Bryan, Texas to be near his family.

Leo was born on October 13, 1924 in Knox City, Texas. He was the only son of Myrtle Roena and Thesil Columbus (T.C.) Beason. He was married to Ervalene King on August 12, 1944. They had two children: Donald Ray Beason and William Lynn Beason.

Leo was a Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and a hardworking farmer. He was a devout member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Knox City, Texas until the onset of his illness.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 76 years, and his older son Donald Ray Beason.

Leo is survived by his younger son William Lynn Beason and wife Charlynn of Iola, Texas; grandson William Charles (Bill) Beason and wife Shannan of Katy, Texas; granddaughter Lauren Rae Kubes and husband Chris of Iola, Texas; granddaughter Karae Wright and family; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service was held by his family on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Knox City, Texas cemetery. Services were under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City.

He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the First Baptist Church in Knox City, Texas.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Knox City
210 Avenue A
Knox City, TX 79529
(940) 658-3251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Knox City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
Leo was a good man and a big part of my memories at FBC In Knox City.
Teresa White Baker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved