William Leo Beason
Knox City - William Leo Beason, 95, a longtime resident of Knox City, Texas was released to be with his heavenly father on August 19, 2020 in the Legacy Nursing Home in Bryan, Texas after an extended illness. He spent his last few years in Bryan, Texas to be near his family.
Leo was born on October 13, 1924 in Knox City, Texas. He was the only son of Myrtle Roena and Thesil Columbus (T.C.) Beason. He was married to Ervalene King on August 12, 1944. They had two children: Donald Ray Beason and William Lynn Beason.
Leo was a Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and a hardworking farmer. He was a devout member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Knox City, Texas until the onset of his illness.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 76 years, and his older son Donald Ray Beason.
Leo is survived by his younger son William Lynn Beason and wife Charlynn of Iola, Texas; grandson William Charles (Bill) Beason and wife Shannan of Katy, Texas; granddaughter Lauren Rae Kubes and husband Chris of Iola, Texas; granddaughter Karae Wright and family; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held by his family on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Knox City, Texas cemetery. Services were under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City.
He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the First Baptist Church in Knox City, Texas.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com
.