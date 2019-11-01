|
William Meads
Abilene - Following a brief illness, William Carroll Meads, 88, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Scott and White Medical Center in Dallas.
Bill leaves his wife of 65 years, Nita Belle (Watson) Meads, daughters Beverly Carole Day and her husband John of Abilene and Brenda Kathryn Connell and her husband Mark of Chicago, his son David Howard Meads and wife Ashley of San Antonio, his sister Jeanette Rychlik of Bryan, brother James Arthur Meads, seven grandchildren: Christin Connell, Amy Connell and Joshua Connell, Sarah Day Massey and Melissa Day Crawford, and Brooke Meads and Andrew Meads, and five great grandchildren.
He was born in Marlin, Texas, then raised in Bryan Texas the son of Rufus Carroll Meads and Lela Lucille Snider Meads. During his long life, he lived in many other Texas cities and towns but spent his retirement years in Abilene.
After graduating from Stephen F Austin High School in Bryan, Bill joined the US Marine Corps. He was stationed on Guam during the Korean Conflict and served with distinction. Upon leaving the Corps, he attended Hardin-Simmons University where he met his future bride. He then also studied at Baylor University and graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth with a degree in Religious Education. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5th at First Baptist Church beginning at 10:00 AM with a time of visitation to follow under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019