William Paul "Billy" Wright
Abilene - William P. "Billy" Wright, age 86, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in an Abilene nursing facility. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 on Monday, July 1st, in Ross Cemetery, Spencer-Price Addition, Baird, Texas. A visitation with family and friends will take place from 5:00 until 7:00 on Sunday evening at Parker Funeral Home in Baird.
Billy was born in Winters, Texas, to Lorena Armstrong and William Everett Wright. Following his high school graduation, he joined the U. S. Army with basic training at Fort Hood, then attended military police school in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the Korean War in the military police where he was a participant in Operation Glory at the end of the conflict. He married Billie Gean Steely in Ballinger, Texas, on April 24, 1953. They moved back to Abilene in 2008 having lived in Clyde for 28 years.
He had worked for WTU as an electrician and lineman for over 20 years, and as a civil engineer at Dyess AFB for many years. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Clyde. Billy was raised on a farm in Cross Plains, Texas, and loved bailing hay. He was from a family of 8 children and was a twin to his sister Bobbie. Billy loved to hunt and collected guns and pocketknives.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Billie Gean Wright, his son, Paul Dean Wright, both of Abilene, 2 grandsons, Jonathan Paul Wright and Scotty Eugene Wright, along with 7 great-grandchildren, Jolon, Sakota, Dillon, Landon, Hunter, Scoot, and Brayden.
Billy was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Gean Wright, 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 30, 2019