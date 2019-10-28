Resources
William Phipps (Will) Cannon

William Phipps (Will) Cannon Obituary
William (Will) Phipps Cannon

Abilene - William (Will) Phipps Cannon

Here: May 25, 1940

Gone: October 23, 2019

Husband to Jane Tyree McEldowney

Father to Scott William Cannon

Father to Kristin Cannon Kirby

Grandfather to Tindal Malinak Kirby

Raised in Abilene

Graduate of West Point

Trial Lawyer

Mediator

Vietnam Veteran

Special Forces Officer

Honorary Montagnard Tribesman

Lover of Dogs, Movies, Books, Music, Art, and Trivia.

Lover of Jane McEldowney until the end of time.

"Come in," she said, "I'll give you shelter from the storm."

"And when our work is done,

Our course on earth is run,

May it be said, 'Well done;

Be thou at peace.'"

"Oh, beat the drum slowly, and play the fife lowly

And play the Dead March as you carry me along.

Take me to the green valley and lay the earth o'er me,

For I'm a poor cowboy and I know I've done wrong"

Written by Will Cannon with help from

The West Point Alma Mater

The Cowboy's Lament

And his good pal, Bobby Z

Celebration of Life

Monday, November 11,2019 at 6:00 pm

The House of Blues

Foundation Room Entrance

1225 Dallas Street, Houston, TX, 77002

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to Love and Rescue: Paypal: [email protected]

Venmo: @loveandrescue
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019
