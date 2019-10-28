|
|
William (Will) Phipps Cannon
Abilene - William (Will) Phipps Cannon
Here: May 25, 1940
Gone: October 23, 2019
Husband to Jane Tyree McEldowney
Father to Scott William Cannon
Father to Kristin Cannon Kirby
Grandfather to Tindal Malinak Kirby
Raised in Abilene
Graduate of West Point
Trial Lawyer
Mediator
Vietnam Veteran
Special Forces Officer
Honorary Montagnard Tribesman
Lover of Dogs, Movies, Books, Music, Art, and Trivia.
Lover of Jane McEldowney until the end of time.
"Come in," she said, "I'll give you shelter from the storm."
"And when our work is done,
Our course on earth is run,
May it be said, 'Well done;
Be thou at peace.'"
"Oh, beat the drum slowly, and play the fife lowly
And play the Dead March as you carry me along.
Take me to the green valley and lay the earth o'er me,
For I'm a poor cowboy and I know I've done wrong"
Written by Will Cannon with help from
The West Point Alma Mater
The Cowboy's Lament
And his good pal, Bobby Z
Celebration of Life
Monday, November 11,2019 at 6:00 pm
The House of Blues
Foundation Room Entrance
1225 Dallas Street, Houston, TX, 77002
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to Love and Rescue: Paypal: [email protected]
Venmo: @loveandrescue
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019