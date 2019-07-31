|
Dr. William Robert Collier
Abilene - Dr. William Robert Collier, 86, of Abilene, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born to C.J. and Eulah Collier on Wednesday, December 28, 1932 in their family home on Santos Street in Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6 PM until 8PM, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 3, at 2 PM at Westgate Church of Christ, 402 S. Pioneer Drive, with Dr. Robert Ashlock officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be William G. Collier, William R. Hale, Justin Hale, Richard Williams, C.J. Chaney, and Eric Gunn. Honorary pallbearers will be Kerry Williams, Monte Hale, Travis Hale and John Emerson.
Dr. Collier completed his undergraduate degree at the University of New Mexico, where he lettered in golf; afterwards he attended Baylor College of Dentistry and graduated in 1958. He moved to Albuquerque, NM to establish his private dental practice. In 1992 he returned to Abilene and worked at the John Middleton Unit from 1992 until his retirement. He was a member of the prison support group, as well as a faithful member of World Bible School. William served as an Elder at Westgate Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, C.J. Collier, Jr.
William is survived by his wife, Judy Collier; daughters, Cheryl Ann Hale, Judith "Crystal" Collier, and Joanna Estelle Collier; son, William G. Collier; grandchildren, Amanda, Justin, Travis, and William.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an Alzheimer's research organization of your choice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 31, 2019