William Rogers (Bill) Harris
Flower Mound - William Rogers (Bill) Harris, 92, died in his home in Flower Mound, TX, December 14th, 2019. He was born in Sapulpa, Oklahoma May 18, 1927.
Bill grew up in Quanah, TX. He enlisted in the army following high school and served in World War II. After the war, Bill attended Oklahoma University in Norman, OK. and earned a BS degree in pharmacy. Bill met and married his wife Artie Belle Corbett in 1950, while working in Wichita, KS.
Bill and Artie owned Harris Drug in Sweetwater from 1963 until they retired and sold the store in 1993. Bill was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge. He attended the First United Methodist Church while living in Sweetwater.
Bill is survived by his wife Artie, of Flower Mound, TX; his 3 children: Dick Harris and wife Lana of Abilene; Cindy Valcik of Flower Mound; and Patty Torres and husband Greg of Sweetwater. Bill is survived by his 3 grandchildren: Pasia Torres, Laura Harris and Brynn Torres. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ruth (Rogers) Harris, a sister Frances Leah Young, a son-in-law Jim Valcik.
Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, December 19th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, December 20, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Ryan Strebeck officiating. A Military Graveside Service will be at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, TX at 1:00 pm. with interment to follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019