|
|
William "Bill" Taff
William Arthur "Bill" Taff, 95, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home. He was born June 23, 1924 in Lindsey, Oklahoma to Rev. William D Taff and Orpha (Hill) Taff.
Bill served in the Army in WWII in Italy and North Africa where he was injured, he then served in the Army Air Corps. After returning from the war he married Lois Crawford on August 7, 1948 in Elk City, Oklahoma. They were blessed with a long marriage and celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in August. He was an active of Abundant Life Assembly of God in Merkel serving as a Teacher, Deacon, Secretary and Treasurer. He enjoyed wood working and especially like making wooden toys and animals.
Bill is survived by his wife Lois Crawford Taff of Merkel; brother Dewey E Taff and wife Carolyn of Spiro, OK; daughters Cathy Wiloth of Merkel and Gwendolyn Taff of Abilene; son William E Gene Taff and wife Cathy of Abilene; four grandchildren William N and wife LeeAnn Wiloth of Oakland, OR, Suzanne Smith and husband David of Mabank, Terry Wiloth and wife Brandy of Mabank, Christine Sexton and husband Erik of Abilene; six great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Rev. William D Taff and Orpha Taff; two sisters Aleda Fields and I'Owanna Jackson.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Abundant Life Assembly of God in Merkel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019