William Thomas (Tom) Turk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Thomas (Tom) Turk

Winters - William Thomas (Tom) Turk passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at an Abilene Memory Care Unit at the age of 80 years old. He was born in Winters, Texas on January 8, 1940 to William (Bill) Frederick Turk and Irene Smith Turk. At the age of 8 his family moved to Pecos, Texas where he graduated from Pecos High School in 1958. He attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock and North Texas State University in Denton. After several jobs with seismograph crews in West Texas, he landed a job as a cook on a tug boat which serviced oil company businesses up and down the Mississippi River. He later became a First Mate on the tug boat, and in 1973 acquired a position as Captain on a tug boat for an oil company in Peru where he traveled the Amazon River for 2 1/2 years. Finally, he landed a captain's position on an oil tanker for Gulf Oil in Nigeria, West Africa where he worked until he retired in 1989. His retirement years were spent traveling the United States in his small motorhome and living on the creek at the family farm in Winters.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Arnold Smith Turk. He is survived by one brother, Lynn Truman Turk and his wife Sylvia of Abilene, and a nephew, Timothy Turk and wife Karrie, and two nieces, Tina Turk and Tiffany Turk all of Abilene.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Winters Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Winters on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. officiated by his brother, Rev. Truman Turk.

Memorials may be made to the Eunice Chambless Hospitality House, PO Box 5228, Abilene, Texas 79608, or to the donor's favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved