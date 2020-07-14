William "Bruce" Young
San Angelo - Bruce was born in Haskell, TX, on September 25th, 1949 to Bruce & Mary Young. He graduated from Haskell High School in 1969. After high school he served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked for WTU and retired after 22 years. He then worked for the Concho Valley CSCD and retired in 2013 after 15 years. He had a kind soul and could always make you smile with a story or his memorable sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and target shooting at the San Angelo Gun Club.
He married Sharon Schniers on January 2, 1987.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Mary, his sisters Sarah Guess, Modena Tharp, Kayla Daniel and brother's in law Dan Daniel, George Gunter, and Wayne Liles, and his father-in-law Wilfred Schniers.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sharon Young; his sisters Nancy Gunter & Laquita Liles; Son Robert "Bobby" Young; Daughters Tammy Padron & partner Damon Carrol, Amanda Bohannan & Husband Trevor, Emily Young & partner Edward Ignatavich; Grandchildren Darrian Velez & partner Rudy Monsivais, Annika Velez, Joseph Velez II, Mikayla Bohannan, Aiden Bohannan, Zoey Samaniego; Great-Grand Daughter Maryjane Monsivais (Itty Bit). He is also survived by his mother-in-law Lorene Schniers, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Andy and Dolores Schwertner, Kenneth and Kathleen Schniers, David and Jennifer Schniers, Stanley and Barbara Schniers, Maurice (Spider) and Patty Schniers, Thomas and Monica Schniers, Roy and Norma Sharp, Howard and Shelly Schniers, and Mike and Kathy Howard, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm, at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00am, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com