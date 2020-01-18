|
Willie E. "Tonaka" Lowry
Abilene - Willie E. "Tonaka" Lowry, 79, of Abilene completed life's journey on Jan. 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Galilee Baptist Church 1011 Briarwood St; Abilene, Texas 79603, officiated by his beloved Pastor Bobby King. Burial will follow services in Elliott-Hamil's Garden of Memories under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Tuesday, January 21 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 1507 277 S. in Abilene.
He was born in Reagan, Texas to the late Ocie Lee and Lucille (Isaac) Lowry. He was raised in Abilene and was a proud graduate of Woodson High School. Tonaka married the love of his life Teresa Martin on Aug. 10, 1975. He worked several careers to include ABTEX Beverage. He was a devoted member of his beloved Galilee Baptist Church where enjoyed taking part in numerous ministries and church functions. He will be remembered for his love of cooking, cars, stylish dressing, and for making sure everyone around him was laughing and having a good time. He also loved sports especially his beloved Dallas Cowboys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ocie, Jr., and Frank Lowry.
He leaves in the hands of Jesus, his wife, Teresa Lowry; daughters, Turkesha, Regina, and Islan Lowry; siblings, James E. Lowry (Doreen), Lela Brooks (Alvin), Bobby Lowry, Charles Lowry (Dorothy), Betty McChristian (Ricky), Katy Lowry-Smith, Gary Lowry, Joyce Lowry, Barbara Lowry, Evelyn Lowry, and Ricky Lowry; 9 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends.
The Lowry family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and physicians for the care of their loved one in his final season of life. To leave condolences to the Lowry family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020