Abilene - Willie Escobedo Carrillo, Jr, also known as "Billy" 74, of Abilene, passed away at his home with family by his side, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Rosary will be held Monday June 3, 2019 at 6:30pm in the North's Memorial Chapel with a Wake service to begin at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be held Thursday June 6, 2016 at 11:00A.M. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery with military honors located at 7457 W. Lake Rd. Abilene TX. Services have been entrusted to North's Funeral Home, in Abilene, Texas, 242 Orange Street.



Willie was born on May 6, 1945 in Abilene, Texas to Willie Morales Carrillo, Sr. and Lucia Escobedo Carrillo. Willie started his school career with Abilene Public Schools where he later transferred to Central Catholic to play baseball. After high school he was drafted to the Army, and served for 3 years including a tour during Vietnam War. While serving in the Military he received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device. Billy worked for the Taylor County Sheriff Dept for 1 year, and the Dallas Police Dept for 7 years, Lester Humphrey Pest Control. Willie operated Little Mexico Restaurant for several years, and also assisted his sister Melinda at the Little Mexico Food Booth, at the West Texas Fair and Rodeo,where he was known for his "Mesquite Willie" Fajitas. In the past 2 years he was over the Barrio Sancuda Reunion in Abilene and was always a proud supporter.



In his spare time Billy enjoyed watching his home town high school football team the Abilene High Eagles, and He was a Dallas Cowboy fan, He also was a Texas Ranger fan and that love of baseball lead him to be a little league coach. Willie enjoyed listening to his favorite tunes and dancing to the beat of them. He will be missed by many and remembered forever.



He is preceded in death by: both of parent's Willie Morales Carrillo Sr, and Lucia Escobedo Carrillo; two brothers, Pedro Carrillo Sr. and John Carrillo.



Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Sally Carrillo of Abilene; one daughter, Angie Ledesma (Daniel) and step-daughter Francine Guerra of Abilene; a son, Tony Carrillo of Abilene; two sisters, Melinda Carrillo-Stone (Brad) of Abilene, Chris Murrieta (Fernando) of Lubbock, brother Manuel Carrillo (Vera/deceased) of Abilene, nephew/ brother Mario Carrillo (Teri) of Lubbock, niece/sister Rosa Castillo (Ray) of Abilene, grandchildren: Jessica Chacon (Freddie), Daniel, D.J., Anthony, Step-grandchildren: Desirae, Dorian, Dominic, Elani, Elissa, Elijah, great-grandchildren: Devany, Jayla, Freddie III, David, Daniel, Zoey, Jayton, D.J. JR, Samantha, Ezmirelda, great-great step-grandchildren, Grayson, Baylor, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.



Pallbearers are as follows :



Ted Garcia Jr., Mario Carrillo, Fernando Murrieta , Jessie Solis, Monty Montalvo, Hector Montalvo, Rene Gonzales, Julian Cervantes



Honorary Pallbearers: Tony Carrillo, Daryl Pineda, Eddy Moreno, and



Dorian Barrientes.



Family will be at 882 Cottonwood St. Abilene TX.



Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 2, 2019