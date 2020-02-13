|
Willie Jim Turner
Denver City - Willie Jim Turner, age 83, of Denver City, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at UMC in Lubbock, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at
Trent First Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Hensley officiating. Burial
will follow at Newman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of
Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M..
Willie Jim Turner was born on July 31, 1936 in Nolan County, Texas to Willie Mc and Canevah Mae (Cross) Turner. He married Mary Ann Nugent on September 19, 1959 in Sundown, Texas. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Texas Tech University and his Master's Degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. He worked as an electrical engineer for WSMR for twenty five years, self-employed for several years and Los Alamos Labs in New Mexico for fifteen years. He was a Baptist and a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by his three daughters, Patricia Rawls of Denver City, Texas, Mazzie Middleton and husband Paul of Lubbock, Texas, and Linda Hensley and husband Scott of Rule, Texas, seven grandchildren, Christi Jensen and husband James, Matthew Hensley and wife Sarah, Brandon Middleton and wife Kristina, Eric Rawls, Dylan Rawls, Rebecca Stephens and husband Jacob, and Spencer Rawls, four great grandchildren and one on the way, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Nugent) Turner, on July 12, 2015, his parents, Willie Mc Turner and Canevah Mae (Cross) Turner, brother, Jerry Turner, and nephew, Bobby Mac Turner.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 301 S.
Pioneer Drive, Suite 105, Abilene, Texas 79605,Trent First Baptist Church,
201 North Main Street, Trent, Texas 79561 or Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Avenue, Amarillo, Texas 79101.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020