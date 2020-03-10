Services
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Cisco City Cemetery
Wilma Callaway Obituary
Wilma Callaway

Abilene - Wilma Rae Exum Callaway, 91, passed away on March 3, 2020 at her home. A visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. A graveside service will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cisco City Cemetery. Under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors.

Wilma was born on May 4, 1928 in Mammoth Springs, Arkansas to Stephen Lawrence and Effie Lucinda Exum.

Wilma married James Wesley Callaway on December 24, 1945 and they had three children, James "Jimmy" Laurence, Betty Jo, and Bonell Elaine. Her favorite things were reading, gardening, nature, travel, crosswords, playing the harmonica, baking and her family.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Effie, her husband, James, her siblings, Dale, Stephen, Glenn, Marie, Arleta, Elaine, Velta ; her son, Jimmy, her daughter, Betty Jo, her son-in-law, Jerry and her daughter in law, Elaine. She is survived by a daughter, Bonell Templin, nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren and numerous other extended family.

Her family would like to express their gratitude to Hendrick Hospice especially Becky, Bonnie and Brooke.

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
