Wilma Ednaearl Burton Lawson McMillan



Abilene - Wilma Ednaearl Burton Lawson McMillan, 87, of Abilene, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in North's Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Hamby Church of Christ, with burial to follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Services have been entrusted to North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street.



Wilma was born on January 23, 1932 in Philadelphia, Mississippi. Parents John and Clara Burton preceded her death. Brothers Henry Tom Burton, Adam L. Burton, Riley E. Burton, Onus Burton, Willard W. Burton and Sisters Cora Lou Burton and Luna Burton Cumberland also preceded her in death. Wilma married Truett Kimble Lawson on August 28, 1953 in Longview, Texas and they had two sons Joel Tilman Lawson and James Doyel Lawson. Truitt preceded her in death on October 13, 1973 in Abilene, Texas. Wilma married Billy Charles McMillan on August 7, 1976 in Abilene, Texas. Together they fostered 33children with Christian Homes over fifteen years. Bill preceded her in death on June 20, 2014 in Abilene, Texas. She is survived by her sons Joel Lawson and wife Laine of Abilene, Texas and James Lawson of Dallas, Texas; grandsons Shawn Lawson and wife Elizabeth of Abilene, Texas and Jason Lawson of Lubbock, Texas and great-grandson Devlin Casey Barnes-Lawson of Abilene, Texas.