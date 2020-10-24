Wilma Ellinger

Wilma EllingerBuffalo Gap - Wilma Joyce (Parvin) Ellinger, age 80, went to be with her Lord Friday, October 23, 2020 in a caring and loving community at the Bronte Health and Rehab Center in Bronte. Services directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola.Wilma was born October 22, 1940 in Buffalo Gap as the oldest of three siblings to the late Jessie Lindsey and Wilma Odessa (Brown) Parvin. Wilma attended Buffalo Gap School and graduated from Wylie High School, where she enjoyed playing volleyball and basketball. She married the late Mickey Alexander Ellinger July 30, 1960 and they lived on the Ellinger Ranch for the entirety of their lives. They had one daughter, Lisa Michele (Ellinger) Gibbs, September 1, 1966. Wilma retired in 2000 from Jim Ned CISD as the Buffalo Gap Elementary librarian where she tenderly touched many lives.Wilma dearly loved her family and friends and she expressed how family was one of the most important parts of her life. She adored spending time with family and Christmas was her favorite holiday because it was a time she could give a part of herself to loved ones. She was a giving person who would say "God intended for us to share our love not keep it to ourselves". Wilma served on the PTA board at Buffalo Gap School where she proudly helped sew her daughter's basketball team's uniforms. She also taught Sunday school for many years at Buffalo Gap Baptist Church. In later years, she truly enjoyed following her granddaughter, Mackenzie Gibbs, in all of her sports and it didn't take long for her to become the whole team's "Nan". She would always have available to them her "famous" chocolate brownies. Nan definitely was their biggest fan. Wilma loved kids as she worked with children her whole life and cared and helped those who were in need of clothes, food, or whatever the need may have been at the time. Wilma/Nan was a servant of God by giving to and loving the children in her life.Wilma is survived by her daughter, Lisa Gibbs and husband Kendall of Tuscola, her grandchildren, Mackenzie Gibbs of Buffalo Gap, Megan Gibbs of Houston, and Brandon Gibbs and wife Sarah of Harper, and her great grandchildren, Kylinn and Tobin Gibbs. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Donald Prew of Buffalo Gap, and his children, Melissa Prew of Fort Worth, Cory Prew and wife Karina of San Saba, and Nikki Powell and husband Wes of Irion County. There are also many other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews whom she truly loved with all of her heart.She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Brenda Prew, brother, Leslie Parvin, and husband, Mickey Ellinger.Funeral services will be held 2:00pm, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola, Mr. Cory Prew officiating.A Visitation will be held before the service starting at 12:30 at the funeral home in Tuscola. Burial will follow at Buffalo Gap Cemetery in Buffalo Gap.Wilma Ellinger's family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Bronte Health and Rehab Center and Kindred Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care.Memorials may be made in Wilma's name to Bronte Health and Rehab Auxiliary, PO Box G, Bronte, TX 76933 or Kindred Hospice of Angelo, 116 W Concho Ave., San Angelo, TX 76903.