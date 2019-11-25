Services
Wilma Hortense Barley Burns Obituary
Wilma Hortense Barley Burns

Wilma Hortense Barley Burns passed from this life, Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was 16 days shy of her 101st birthday. A Celebration of her life will be held at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas, at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Stith Cemetery in Merkel, Texas.

"Hautie" was married to Sam Burns for sixty-two years. They resided in Abilene, Texas, for the entirety of their marriage. Following her husband's death, she moved to San Marcos, Texas, where she lived the remainder of her life. Surviving are her children, Judy Glover and husband David; Sammy Burns and wife Kathy; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Pallbearers will be David D. Glover, Dustan B. Glover, Chad M. Burns, Jacen W. Bryson, Jeffrey Todd Glover, Samuel Burns Glover, and Elijah Sparks Glover. For more information and to sign the online guest registry please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
