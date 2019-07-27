|
Wilma Jane Johnson Huddleston
Anson - ANSON--WILMA JANE JOHNSON HUDDLESTON finished her work here on earth on June 24, 2019. Jane was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, along with her parents Louis and Juanita Johnson, brother and sister-in-law Eugene and Elizabeth Johnson, and her dear husband of 43 years, Harold Huddleston. She will be greatly missed by her numerous friends, her church family, and "her people" Chris, Trisha, Nate and Nick Huddleston of Austin.
Jane was born September 18, 1935 at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene, Texas. She spent her childhood in Winters, Abilene, and Anson, Texas. She graduated from Anson High School in 1954, from McMurry College in 1958, and from North Texas State University in 1962. She met her husband, Harold, in Arlington where she taught 5th grade at Berry Elementary school.
Harold and Jane were active church members, leading a Sunday School class for many years, and had a ministry of hospitality in their home. Jane also volunteered at the Arlington Life Shelter and the Arlington Resale Store, benefiting the Metroplex Women's Clinic.
Please join us in celebrating Jane's life Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4:00pm at Grace Covenant Church, 3402 Interstate 20 West, Arlington, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Covenant Church, Arlington, Texas or to Metroplex Women's Clinic.
Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson handled graveside services on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 27, 2019