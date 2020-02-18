|
|
Wilma Jean Sneed Tatom
Abilene - Wilma (Jean) Tatom of Abilene, 87, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Jean was born to J.T. and Winnie (Byers) Sneed in the Pumphrey community, northwest of Winters, on November 15, 1932. She attended grade school in Pumphrey and Wingate and graduated from Winters High School.
She was employed at the Winters State Bank for seven years and in the Business Office of Winters Independent School District for 21 years. She married Carroll Tatom of Brady on September 30, 1978. They lived in Brady and Graham for a number of years before retiring to Abilene in 1989. A lifelong Baptist, she and Carroll are members of the Freedom Class at First Baptist, Abilene.
Jean was a capable and effective administrator, and enjoyed all aspects of being a homemaker, from cooking to keeping their home beautiful and their yard manicured. She was totally dedicated to the well-being of others and her last years were devoted to care of her beloved husband as his health declined. She and Carroll were very proud of their three sons and enjoyed spending time with them and the grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her husband, Carroll Tatom of Abilene, stepsons Steve (Ginger) Tatom of Kingsland and Kyle Tatom of Abilene, sisters Bobbie Brock of McKinney, Charlotte (Jay) Harris of McKinney, and Darlene (Jon) Riches of Ruidoso NM. She is also survived by grandchildren Carrie (Seth) Tyler of Irving, Lisa Tatom of Austin, Julie (Nolan) Kovar of Raleigh NC, Seth Tatom of St. Louis MO, and Skyler Tatom of Abilene, and many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, stepson Stan Tatom, daughter-in-law Teena Tatom, and brother-in-law Mabry Brock.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 20, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene prior to the funeral service which will begin at 10:30 a.m. officiated by C. V. Blake. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Lane Brock, Alan Riches, Seth Tyler, and Skyler Tatom.
Memories may be made and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020