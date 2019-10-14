|
Winnie Alice (Price) Miller
Abilene - Winnie Alice (Price) Miller was born May 11, 1925 in Lamesa, TX to Palmore Rankin (P.R.) Price & Mary Elva (Fiveash) Price. She was the second of two daughters. Her mother died in childbirth when Winnie was very young & her dad remarried. There were two boys from that marriage. A third marriage for Winnie's father added another 6 children to the family because his wife already had a brood of her own. All children were expected to work and contribute to the family income, so Winnie did housekeeping to contribute her part.
When Winnie graduated from high school in Coleman, TX, she worked as office manager and house manager at a home for delinquent boys in the Copperas Cove, TX. It was at a church meeting where she met her future husband, Benjamin Miller, who was in Texas from Kansas working as a mechanic for Coleman Municipal Air Airport, TX. She moved to Kansas City, MO & went to work for Folgers Coffee in the billing department. She and Ben married while he was on leave from the US Navy.
When Ben was discharged from the Navy, he and Winnie moved back to Ottawa, KS, Ben's hometown, and started their family, a daughter, then a son, and another daughter. They moved to Texas where Ben got a job with Lintz department store. She was quite a homemaker, making sure her family was fed and clothed. Winnie made most of the clothes her children wore, including wedding dresses for daughters and granddaughters. In later years, she began working in an insurance office as office manager. She then became bookkeeper for Elliott's Funeral Home and later the insurance office manager for Elliott's. All of that was to give her children an opportunity at a college education, which she herself was never able to accomplish. Before fully retiring, she worked for an attorney as his legal secretary.
In her later years, she joined the Abilene Star Chorus of Sweet Adelines International. She was a charter member and became a lifetime member of the chorus. It was an outlet she enjoyed greatly and reveled in the camaraderie of her sisters in song.
Winnie was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Abilene, Texas. She sang in the choir and was secretary for the general Sunday School, as well as her class.
Winnie left behind her husband of 75 years, 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren on October 12, 2019. Her father, mother, stepmothers and all but 1 sibling have preceded her to heaven. Her legacy is one of love, prayers, encouragement, smiles, hugs and "finish this up, Bill, so we can wash the bowl." She was a mighty prayer warrior for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her greatest desire was that each one would have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Her homegoing service will be held 3:00 P.M Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. A visitation will be 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers may be sent to Elmwood Funeral Home or preferably, donations can be made in Winnie's honor to Abilene Star Chorus of Sweet Adelines International, 7150 Lantana, Abilene, TX79606; First Church of the Nazarene, 2849 Beltway South, Abilene, TX 79606; or Hendrick Hospice Care, 1682 Hickory St, Abilene, TX 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019