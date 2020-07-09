1/
Winnie Davis
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winnie Davis

Anson - ANSON - WINNIE COKER DAVIS, 94, DIED Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Amarillo. Graveside services will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born September 11, 1925 in Anson, Winnie was a daughter of the late Kelley and Ella Mae (Propst) Coker. She graduated from Anson High School and worked as a telephone operator for several years. Winnie married H. P. "Paul" Davis, September 15,1949 in Abilene. She was a homemaker and loved to sew for others, especially her mother.

Winnie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter (Susan Kay Davis O'Neil) two brothers (Henry Charles Coker and Kelley Walter Coker) and two sisters (Clara Nell Coker Myers and Nina Lois Coker McLaren).

Survivors include two daughters, Peggy Melton (and husband, Haynes) and Catherine Davis; one grandson, William Davis Melton; eight nephews and one niece.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be make to the charity of one's choice or to Mount Hope Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 44, Anson, TX 79501.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Adams-Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved