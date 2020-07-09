Winnie Davis
Anson - ANSON - WINNIE COKER DAVIS, 94, DIED Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Amarillo. Graveside services will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born September 11, 1925 in Anson, Winnie was a daughter of the late Kelley and Ella Mae (Propst) Coker. She graduated from Anson High School and worked as a telephone operator for several years. Winnie married H. P. "Paul" Davis, September 15,1949 in Abilene. She was a homemaker and loved to sew for others, especially her mother.
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter (Susan Kay Davis O'Neil) two brothers (Henry Charles Coker and Kelley Walter Coker) and two sisters (Clara Nell Coker Myers and Nina Lois Coker McLaren).
Survivors include two daughters, Peggy Melton (and husband, Haynes) and Catherine Davis; one grandson, William Davis Melton; eight nephews and one niece.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be make to the charity of one's choice
or to Mount Hope Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 44, Anson, TX 79501.