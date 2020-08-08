Winnie "Jewell" Pack
Abilene - Winnie Jewell Pack, 83, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home on Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene with Jeff Reid officiating. Mrs. Pack and Mr. Pack will be laid to rest at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene following services, with full Military honors.
She was born on March 6, 1937, in Stonewall County, Texas, to John Thomas and Claudie Fay Powers. She was the youngest daughter of 11 children. She grew up in Oklahoma where she met her husband, Gene Pack, Sr., in Elk City, Oklahoma. They were married September 1, 1955. They had 5 children together, 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. (Winnie) Jewell was a strong and caring woman who loved her family dearly and fiercely protected them with all her heart and soul. Jewell was married to Gene for 53 years until his death in January 2008.
Jewell is preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings. She is survived by 2 brothers, Ray Powers and Robert Powers.
Jewell will be missed by her five children, Cheryl and John Pulley of Des Moines, Iowa, Gene Pack, Jr., of Stamford, Texas, Angela and Bob Seibold at Arlington, Texas, Stephanie and Ronnie Wills of Abilene, Texas and Dawn and Art Gonzales of Abilene, Texas; 17 grandchildren, Christina "Christi" Pulley of Des Moines, Iowa, Darrell and Kara Pulley of Clive, Iowa , Travis Pack of Stamford, Texas, Courtney and Billy Orsak of Sweetwater, Texas, Forrest and Amy Wills of Clyde, Texas, Stephanie-Dawn and Mike Rowley of Abilene, Texas, Sean and Kristy Wills of Abilene, Texas, Brooke and Daniel Limon of Abilene, Texas, Cassandra and Juan Torres of Mansfield, Texas, Leesha Hickman of Arlington, Texas, Benjamin Seibold of Austin, Texas, Samantha Seibold of Austin, Texas, Desiree and Angel Hernandez of Abilene, Texas, Eric Pack of Abilene, Texas, Arrianna Gonzales of Abilene, Texas, Nadya Pack of Abilene, Texas, and Ethan Gonzales of Abilene, Texas, and 16 great grandchildren and one on the way.
