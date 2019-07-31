Services
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
325-672-7400
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Winona Madgelyce Bassinger Obituary
Winona Madgelyce Bassinger

Abilene - Winona Madgelyce Bassinger, 89, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Viewing will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope 3349 N. 12th Street., Burial will follow at Potosi Cemetery, officiating Kindred Hospice Chaplin.

Mrs. Bassinger was born June 24, 1930, in Colorado City, Texas to Alton Crownover and Bertha Rose. Winona married Wilburn Bassinger on April 19, 1950, and to this union 5 children were born.

She loved her family and enjoyed playing slot machines, fishing, and camping.

Mrs. Bassinger was preceded in death by both her parents, Alton Crownover and Bertha Rose, two sisters Evon Smith and Delpha Rich, one brother JL Crownover, one son Rodney Bassinger and his wife Linda Bassinger, and Granddaughter Jessica Ball.

Left to cherish her memories are: son; Stacy Bassinger and wife Sharon, of Abilene, daughters; Cheryl Spencer of Abilene, Telitha Neal and husband Tommy Neal of Baird, and Donna Wilson of Abilene.

She also has 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren that she loved very much.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019
