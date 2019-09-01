|
Winona Wolf
Merkel - Winona Shirlene Wolf, 81, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, August 30, 2019. Winona was born August 17, 1938 in Gerty, Oklahoma to Thomas and Claudine (Bain) Hanley. She married Calvin Wolf on March 1, 1958 in Patterson, California. She retired from Tom's Tire World where she was a bookkeeper and credit manager. Winona was always eager to volunteer to help others. She was known to drive friends to appointments and help any stranger in need and will be remembered by all. She valued her friendships, her family and her faith. Survivors include her sons Keith Wolf and wife Jammie of Converse, Kelley Wolf and wife Moya of Frisco, and Kyle Wolf of Abilene; grandchildren Ashley Larios and husband John of Converse, Ryan Wolf and wife Kim of England, and Daniel Wolf of Frisco; and soon to arrive great granddaughter Harley Larios. She is also survived by a close friend of the family Mykel Burns. She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin; parents Thomas and Claudine; and by her brother Thomas Leon Hanley. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donation be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1682 Hickory Street, Abilene, TX 79601, or to the Ben Richey Boys Ranch, PO Box 6839, Abilene, TX 79608. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00PM on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the chapel of Starbuck Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 1, 2019