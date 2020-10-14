1/1
Wl Massey
1932 - 2020
WL Massey

Merkel - WL Massey, 82, of Merkel passed away in the early morning hours of October 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born August 7, 1932 in Royston, Texas to Seth and Opal (Bird) Massey.

WL was a strong Christian. He read his Bible and served God daily. He enjoyed travelling with his wife and would always take the back roads to find the best BBQ sandwich and walk around old cemeteries.

He is survived by his wife Ann Massey of Merkel; his children Pamela Jones (Tommy) of Trent, Brian Massey (Karen) of Abilene, Jason Massey (Michelle) of Hugo, Oklahoma, and Ginger Maness (Michael) of Spring; Ann's children Annie Boyd of Merkel, Dean Goodman (Jody) of Abilene, Susie Honaker (Jake) of Idaho, Mary Brenem (Rocky) of Trent and Louis Goodman (Donna) of Merkel; siblings Norman(Dixie), Reagan(Joann), Linda(Grady), Sherry, and Deanna. WL is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Janie Massey; his parents; and three siblings Dolores Massey, Alice Williams, and Joy Whitaker.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:00PM at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Merkel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Starbuck Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church,
Funeral services provided by
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
