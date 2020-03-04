Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Woodie Earl NeSmith

Woodie Earl NeSmith Obituary
Woodie Earl NeSmith

Kissee Mills - Heaven gained a special angel today, our Papa. Woodie Earl NeSmith, 76, of Kissee Mills, Missouri passed away on March 2, 2020 at Cox Hospital in Branson, Missouri.

Woodie was born on June 25, 1943 in Abilene, Texas to Nettie Elnora(Sadie) and J.B. NeSmith. He married his wife of 59 years, Gloria Katherine Ross(Kathy) on December 3, 1960.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gloria McCutchen of Brownwood, Texas.

Survivors include his wife Kathy, two sons: Kenneth of Kissee Mills, Missouri and Ricky of Ozark, Missouri, his daughter Anita of Branson, Missouri, his brother Wayne NeSmith of Clyde, Texas and his two sisters, Nettie Metcalfe of Burns, Wyoming, and Patricia Mitcham of Clyde, Texas.

He was the proud PaPa of 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Hamby Cemetery with the Bishop Rob Nichols of Church on the Rock officiating. Condolences may be sent to North's Funeral Home 242 Orange Street Abilene, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
